Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels at the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)

Date Posted: 04.22.2023
Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US