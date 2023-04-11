Soldiers participating in the 2023 Best Sapper Competition make their way to the first event of the competition at Roubidoux Park in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023. The competition's concept is to not only determine the next "Best Sapper" team, but to challenge and test the service members' knowledge, physical prowess and mental fortitude.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

