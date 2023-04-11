Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 Best Sapper Competition

    WAYNESVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Taimar Boykin, a Soldier from the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div performs apush-up as part of the day 0 physical fitness test in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023.Sappers are responsible for tasks facilitating movement of allied forces and impeding those of their enemies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

