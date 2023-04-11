2023 Best Sapper Competition

Sgt. Taimar Boykin, a Soldier from the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div performs apush-up as part of the day 0 physical fitness test in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023.Sappers are responsible for tasks facilitating movement of allied forces and impeding those of their enemies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

