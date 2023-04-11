2023 Best Sapper Competition

Two UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters make a landing to drop off the Best Sapper competitors at Roubidoux Park in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023.The Best Sapper opening ceremony consisted of an aircraft drop off of the competitors, speeches from the event's leadership, and a non-physical fitness test for the competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

