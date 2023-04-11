2023 Best Sapper Competition

1st Lt. Jack Buell, a Soldier from the 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div performs a deadlift as part of the day 0 physical fitness test in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

