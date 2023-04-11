1st Lt. Tanner Sterner, a Soldier from the 4th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade performs an overhead press as part of the day 0 physical fitness test in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023.The Best Sapper opening ceremony consisted of an aircraft drop off of the competitors, speeches from the event's leadership, and a non physical fitness test for the competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 22:21 Photo ID: 7754845 VIRIN: 230421-A-WX209-842 Resolution: 6495x4330 Size: 2.25 MB Location: WAYNESVILLE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Best Sapper Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.