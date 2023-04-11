Recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award pose for a group photo after a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2023. The ceremony recognized and honored individuals who demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7754576
|VIRIN:
|230421-M-DA549-1197
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
