    Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 6 of 9]

    Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), presents a President’s Volunteer Service Award during a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at MCBH, April 21, 2023. The ceremony recognized and honored individuals who demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    VIRIN: 230421-M-DA549-1092
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Kaneohe Bay
    training
    MCBH

