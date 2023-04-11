Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, the sergeant major of MCBH, prepare to present the President’s Volunteer Service Awards during a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at MCBH, April 21, 2023. The ceremony recognized and honored individuals who demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

