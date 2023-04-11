Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), presents a President’s Volunteer Service Award during a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at MCBH, April 21, 2023. The ceremony recognized and honored individuals who demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

