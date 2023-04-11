Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 7 of 9]

    Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Fogel, a recipient of a gold level President’s Volunteer Service Award, poses with Col. Speros Koumparakis, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, the sergeant major of MCBH, during a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2023. Fogel demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service with over 250 hours over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    VIRIN: 230421-M-DA549-1188
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Kaneohe Bay
    training
    MCBH

