U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Fogel, a recipient of a gold level President’s Volunteer Service Award, poses with Col. Speros Koumparakis, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, the sergeant major of MCBH, during a volunteer recognition and appreciation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2023. Fogel demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service with over 250 hours over the course of 12 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:35 Photo ID: 7754574 VIRIN: 230421-M-DA549-1188 Resolution: 3230x2153 Size: 938.27 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidential Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.