Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Carper, chief of staff of the New Mexico National Guard, visits the War in the Pacific National Park Asan Overlook Memorial in Guam, April 18, 2023. The memorial, which honors the nearly 2,000 Guamanians who lost their lives during the WW2 occupation of Guam, was part of a cultural tour given during a Chief of Staff Advisory Council Conference for Region VII, hosted by the Guam Guard.

