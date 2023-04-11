Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

U.S. Army Col. John Krueger, chief of staff of the Nevada National Guard, visits the Guam National Guard Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada, April 18, 2023. Krueger, along with the other chiefs of staff of National Guard Region VII, spent three days on the island to discuss regional issues, share best practices, and gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of Guam's operational and cultural environment.

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023