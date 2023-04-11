Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council [Image 4 of 7]

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    GUAM

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. John Krueger, chief of staff of the Nevada National Guard, visits the Guam National Guard Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada, April 18, 2023. Krueger, along with the other chiefs of staff of National Guard Region VII, spent three days on the island to discuss regional issues, share best practices, and gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of Guam's operational and cultural environment.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023
