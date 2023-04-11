Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    GUAM

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. David Santos, center, chief of joint staff of the Guam National Guard, gives a battlefield overview of the 1944 Liberation of Guam to the other chiefs of staff from the states of National Guard Region VII at the Asan Bay Overlook Memorial April 18, 2023.

