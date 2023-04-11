Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council [Image 6 of 7]

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    GUAM

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    National Guard chiefs of staff from Region VII visit a historical site with a cannon from the Spanish Colonial Era in Hagatna, Guam April 18, 2023. The delegation spent three days on the island to discuss regional issues, share best practices, and gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of Guam's operational and cultural environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7752594
    VIRIN: 230418-Z-RJ317-1109
    Resolution: 3558x2372
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT