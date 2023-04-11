Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

National Guard chiefs of staff from Region VII visit a historical site with a cannon from the Spanish Colonial Era in Hagatna, Guam April 18, 2023. The delegation spent three days on the island to discuss regional issues, share best practices, and gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of Guam's operational and cultural environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7752594
|VIRIN:
|230418-Z-RJ317-1109
|Resolution:
|3558x2372
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
