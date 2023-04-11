Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council [Image 5 of 7]

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    GUAM

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, gives opening remarks at the first-ever Region VII Chiefs of Staff Advisory Council at the Guard's Barrigada Readiness Complex, April 18, 2023. Cruz thanked the visitors for making the long trip to better understand the physical and cultural concerns regarding the isolated U.S. Territory, which is home to 160,000 U.S. citizens living in the second island chain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7752593
    VIRIN: 230418-Z-RJ317-1044
    Resolution: 3584x2389
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council
    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT