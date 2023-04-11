Guam Guard hosts first-ever Region VII Chief of Staff Advisory Council

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, gives opening remarks at the first-ever Region VII Chiefs of Staff Advisory Council at the Guard's Barrigada Readiness Complex, April 18, 2023. Cruz thanked the visitors for making the long trip to better understand the physical and cultural concerns regarding the isolated U.S. Territory, which is home to 160,000 U.S. citizens living in the second island chain.

