8th MXG assumption of command

Airmen and civilians, stand for the Korean and American national anthem’s ahead of the 8th Maintenance Group assumption of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. Unlike many command positions in the Air Force, being the 8th MXG commander or “Phoenix” means serving one-year controlled tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
