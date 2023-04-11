Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th MXG assumption of command [Image 2 of 5]

    8th MXG assumption of command

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians, stand for the Korean and American national anthem’s ahead of the 8th Maintenance Group assumption of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. Unlike many command positions in the Air Force, being the 8th MXG commander or “Phoenix” means serving one-year controlled tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7750175
    VIRIN: 230410-F-RA633-1027
    Resolution: 6007x3379
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MXG assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th MXG assumption of command
    8th MXG assumption of command
    8th MXG assumption of command
    8th MXG assumption of command
    8th MXG assumption of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th MXG assumption of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT