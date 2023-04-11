8th Maintenance Group Honor Guardsmen, present the colors during the 8 MXG assumption of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. The 8th MXG Honor Guardsmen help maintain the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard mission to represent Airmen to the American public and the world while ensuring a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7750174
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-RA633-1014
|Resolution:
|4968x3312
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MXG assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
