8th MXG assumption of command

8th Maintenance Group Honor Guardsmen, present the colors during the 8 MXG assumption of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. The 8th MXG Honor Guardsmen help maintain the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard mission to represent Airmen to the American public and the world while ensuring a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

