Col. Henry R. Jeffress III (left), 8th Fighter Wing commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Col. Bradley Altman (right), incoming 8th Maintenance Group commander, during the 8th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. An assumption of command ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the new group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|04.10.2023
|04.20.2023 04:36
|7750176
|230410-F-RA633-1064
|5424x3616
|3.97 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|0
|0
