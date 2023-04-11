Col. Bradley Altman (right), incoming 8th Maintenance Group commander, salutes Col. Henry R. Jeffress III (left), 8th Fighter Wing commander, during the 8th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. As the 8th MXG commander, Altman is responsible for daily maintenance operations, component repair and maintenance training for the 8th FW’s 43 F-16 fighter jet aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:36
|Photo ID:
|7750177
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-RA633-1067
|Resolution:
|5150x3433
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
