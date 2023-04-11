Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MXG assumption of command [Image 4 of 5]

    8th MXG assumption of command

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Bradley Altman (right), incoming 8th Maintenance Group commander, salutes Col. Henry R. Jeffress III (left), 8th Fighter Wing commander, during the 8th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. As the 8th MXG commander, Altman is responsible for daily maintenance operations, component repair and maintenance training for the 8th FW’s 43 F-16 fighter jet aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    This work, 8th MXG assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

