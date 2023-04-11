Col. Bradley Altman (right), incoming 8th Maintenance Group commander, salutes Col. Henry R. Jeffress III (left), 8th Fighter Wing commander, during the 8th MXG assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Apr. 10, 2023. As the 8th MXG commander, Altman is responsible for daily maintenance operations, component repair and maintenance training for the 8th FW’s 43 F-16 fighter jet aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:36 Photo ID: 7750177 VIRIN: 230410-F-RA633-1067 Resolution: 5150x3433 Size: 3.58 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MXG assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.