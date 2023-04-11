8th MXG assumption of command

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Col. Bradley ‘Phoenix’ Altman, 8th Maintenance Group commander, assumed command of the 8 MXG during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea April 10, 2023.



Before being recognized as the new ‘Phoenix’, Bradley served as 5th Generation Aircraft Maintenance Division Chief at Headquarters, Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis AFB, Virginia. As the MXG commander he oversees the daily maintenance operations for F-16 Fighting Falcons conducted by the 8th Maintenance Squadron, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron and 80th FGS.

