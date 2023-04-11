Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MXG assumption of command

    Col. Bradley Altman (left), 8th Maintenance Group commander returns the 8th MXG

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Col. Bradley ‘Phoenix’ Altman, 8th Maintenance Group commander, assumed command of the 8 MXG during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea April 10, 2023.

    Before being recognized as the new ‘Phoenix’, Bradley served as 5th Generation Aircraft Maintenance Division Chief at Headquarters, Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis AFB, Virginia. As the MXG commander he oversees the daily maintenance operations for F-16 Fighting Falcons conducted by the 8th Maintenance Squadron, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron and 80th FGS.

    #ChangeOfCommand #WolfPack #8thMXG #Phoenix

