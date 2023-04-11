156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Manuel Couverthie, the command chief warrant officer, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, presents US. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, with his coin after Colon’s promotion and assumption of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon was promoted to Colonel after over 20 years of service in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

