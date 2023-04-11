U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, presents his wife with flowers during his promotion and assumption of command ceremony at the 156th Wing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon reflected on his years of service and experience throughout the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 7747643 VIRIN: 230415-Z-AP021-2011 Resolution: 5964x3976 Size: 12.67 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.