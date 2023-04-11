U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, assumes command of the 156th Mission Support Group from the U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo III., 156th Wing commander, left, during his assumption of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon reflected on his years of service and experience throughout the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 7747644 VIRIN: 230415-Z-AP021-2010 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 12.48 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.