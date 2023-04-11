U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, delivers his speech after his promotion and assumption of command during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon reflected on his years of service and experience throughout the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
This work, 156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
