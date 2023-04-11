156th Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Evaristo M. Orengo, III., the 156th Wing commander, left, Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, center, and Lt. Col. Ruben Colon, the incoming 156th Mission Support Group commander, right, stand in attention during Colon’s assumption of command ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 15, 2023. Colon reflected on his years of service and experience throughout the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

