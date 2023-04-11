Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) - Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Nicolas Gimmarro, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the Emergent Repair Facility’s capabilities with Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, during a tour at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

