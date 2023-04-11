APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Sean Guccione, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his shop to Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 20:26
|Photo ID:
|7747548
|VIRIN:
|230410-N-MH959-1133
|Resolution:
|6117x3823
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT