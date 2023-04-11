Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Sean Guccione, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his shop to Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

