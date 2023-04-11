Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 6 of 7]

    Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land

    GUAM

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Sean Guccione, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his shop to Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    This work, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESL
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion

