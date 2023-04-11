Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) - Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, salutes side boys assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

