APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) - Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, and Sailors pose for a photo during a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, April 10. USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 20:26 Photo ID: 7747549 VIRIN: 230410-N-MH959-1160 Resolution: 5503x3931 Size: 2.23 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.