Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Tours USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 10, 2023) - Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, tours the Emergent Repair Facility at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam with leadership assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), April 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

