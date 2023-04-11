Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Molina Venegas, 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief, and Senior Airman Aaron Gamez, 48th MUNS precision guided munitions crew chief, work together to tighten a bolt during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2023. Units were evaluated on technical accuracy and timeliness on multiple munitions disciplines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

