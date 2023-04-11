Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Finona, 48th Munitions Squadron munitions control section chief, participates in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2023. This event was to determine who will represent USAFE in the AFCOCOMP event at Beale Air Force Base, California, in August 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

