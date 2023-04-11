Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradly Johnson, 48th Munitions Squadron stockpile management production supervisor, participates in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2023. AFCOCOMP is designed to test the munitions systems (2W0) career field’s best teams in a high intensity competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

