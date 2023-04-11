Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron prepare for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2023. This event was used to determine who will represent USAFE in the AFCOCOMP event at Beale Air Force Base, California, in August 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

