    Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP [Image 8 of 9]

    Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron prepare for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2023. Units were evaluated on technical accuracy and timeliness on multiple munitions disciplines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 7746353
    VIRIN: 230417-F-UJ371-1603
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 922.17 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Competition: USAFE AFCOCOMP [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    MUNS
    Liberty Wing
    48FW
    AFCOCOMP

