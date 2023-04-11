230417-N-WM182-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Yeoman Seaman Imoni Okine, from Midwest City, Okla., left, and Yeoman 3rd Class Ruby Crystal Patino, from Los Angeles, review paperwork aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:22 Photo ID: 7745455 VIRIN: 230417-N-WM182-1004 Resolution: 2785x2223 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CVW-17 Admin Aboard Nimitz [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.