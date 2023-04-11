Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Review Instruction Material [Image 10 of 13]

    Sailors Review Instruction Material

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230417-N-NX635-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carson Mayfield, from McKinney, Texas, calibrates an aircraft engine component test stand aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7745450
    VIRIN: 230417-N-NX635-1053
    Resolution: 5547x4438
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Review Instruction Material [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Electronics
    Navy
    Maintenance

