230417-N-NX635-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carson Mayfield, from McKinney, Texas, calibrates an aircraft engine component test stand aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:22 Photo ID: 7745450 VIRIN: 230417-N-NX635-1053 Resolution: 5547x4438 Size: 1.59 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Review Instruction Material [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.