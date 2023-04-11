Sailor Attaches Lock Wire To Feeder Assembly

230417-N-NX635-1069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Aidan Guerrero, from Hawthorne, Calif., attaches wire to a MK 38 feeder assembly in the armory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

