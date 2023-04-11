Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230416-N-XK462-2027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors play music during a social event on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

