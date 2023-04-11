Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 13]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230416-N-XK462-2027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors play music during a social event on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7745451
    VIRIN: 230416-N-XK462-2027
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

