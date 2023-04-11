230416-N-XK462-2027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors play music during a social event on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 03:22
|Photo ID:
|7745451
|VIRIN:
|230416-N-XK462-2027
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
