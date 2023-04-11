USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts training at sea

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew conduct small boat training and study in the Pacific Ocean on April 5, 2023. The crew returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

