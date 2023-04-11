Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts training at sea [Image 6 of 6]

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts training at sea

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew conduct small boat training and study in the Pacific Ocean on April 5, 2023. The crew returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:23
    Photo ID: 7742899
    VIRIN: 230405-G-IA651-091
    Resolution: 2500x1875
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts training at sea [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts IUU fishing boardings
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts IUU fishing boardings
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts oil change at sea
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts oil change at sea
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts students in Palau
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts training at sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Oliver Henry returns to Guam after strengthening partnerships in Oceania during mission to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IUU Fishing
    Blue Pacific
    WPC 1140
    Rematau
    CG at Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT