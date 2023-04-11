Petty Officer 1st Class Dane Lee uses a translation application to read boarding question prompts responded to by the master of a Chinese-Taipei-flagged longline fishing vessel in the North Pacific Ocean on March 30, 2023. The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts IUU fishing boardings [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.