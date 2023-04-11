Petty Officer 1st Class Dane Lee uses a translation application to read documents aboard a Chinese-Taipei-flagged longline fishing vessel in the North Pacific Ocean on March 30, 2023. The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7742886
|VIRIN:
|230330-G-IA651-535
|Resolution:
|1875x2500
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts IUU fishing boardings [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Oliver Henry returns to Guam after strengthening partnerships in Oceania during mission to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
