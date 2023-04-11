Petty Officer 3rd Class Kathan Fleming and Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz conduct a routine oil change on a generator aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) off Palau on April 4, 2023. The crew returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7742896
|VIRIN:
|230404-G-IA651-863
|Resolution:
|1875x2500
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducts oil change at sea [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Oliver Henry returns to Guam after strengthening partnerships in Oceania during mission to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT