The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) host over 80 students from Emmaus-Bethania High School and the Palau Community College for tours and demonstrations during a port call in Koror, Palau, on April 2, 2023. They returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following a 30-day patrol in support of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7742898
|VIRIN:
|230402-G-IA651-132
|Resolution:
|2500x1875
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts students in Palau [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Oliver Henry returns to Guam after strengthening partnerships in Oceania during mission to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT