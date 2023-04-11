U.S. Coast Guard hosts students in Palau

The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) host over 80 students from Emmaus-Bethania High School and the Palau Community College for tours and demonstrations during a port call in Koror, Palau, on April 2, 2023. They returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following a 30-day patrol in support of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

