1st Lt. Kelley Wesley, from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, throws an axe at a target during the "Mystery Event" portion of Day Stakes on day two of the Best Ranger Competition held in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Mystery Events are non-standard infantry-related events that challenge competitors in ways not typically featured during their regular training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 7742178 VIRIN: 230415-A-NR899-099 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 0 B Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.