Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

1st Lt. Matthew Kenny, from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and his teammate 1st Lt. Kelley Wesley, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, use a pry bar to breach a door during the "Mystery Event" as part of Day Stakes on day two of the Best Ranger Competition in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Mystery Events are non-standard infantry-related events that challenge competitors in ways not typically featured during their regular training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

