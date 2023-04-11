Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

1st Lt. Kelley Wesley, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and his teammate 1st Lt. Matthew Kenny, from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, paddle their kayak down the Chattahoochee River as part of Day Stakes on day two of the Best Ranger Competition in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition features various events designed to test mental toughness, physical fitness, and motivation to endure the challenges Soldiers may face in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

