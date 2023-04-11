Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

1st Lt. Matthew Kenny, from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, runs back to the start line after setting aiming stakes as his teammate, 1st Lt. Kelley Wesley, from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, finishes emplacing a 81mm mortar system on day two of the Best Ranger Competition in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. Teams had to demonstrate proficiency with various advanced infantry tasks such as 81mm mortar emplacement during "Day Stakes." (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

