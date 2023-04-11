Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Werden 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Matthew Kenny, from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, cuts through a reinforced door during the "Mystery Event" portion of Day Stakes on day two of the Best Ranger Competition in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Mystery Events are non-standard infantry-related events that challenge competitors in ways not typically featured during their regular training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7742175
    VIRIN: 230415-A-NR899-952
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 
