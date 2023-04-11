Day Two of the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

1st Lt. Matthew Kenny, from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, cuts through a reinforced door during the "Mystery Event" portion of Day Stakes on day two of the Best Ranger Competition in Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Mystery Events are non-standard infantry-related events that challenge competitors in ways not typically featured during their regular training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

